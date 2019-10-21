Karan Johar gifts Shah Rukh Khan a jacket, his reaction is priceless

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan is inspired by the fashion sense of his close friend and filmmaker Karan Johar and says he is trying to match up to it. The actor on Sunday, October 20, took to Twitter to appreciate Karan's fashion sense, and thank him for presenting him a jacket from the vintage label. Take a look right here:

Thanks again @karanjohar for The Dust of Gods jacket. Will never be able to match your Fashionista sense of style...but trying....( somebody get me my heels!! ) pic.twitter.com/XndrBrvk3j — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) October 20, 2019

Johar had a rather amusing reaction, check it out:

According to the website, the jackets are individually collected from local markets to vintage warehouses internationally", and goes through a rigorous production process that ensures it can never be duplicated once it has been revived" and each piece is one of one.

Shah Rukh and Karan have worked together in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, My Name Is Khan and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. On the work front, Shah Rukh's fans are waiting for him to announce his next project after Zero last December. His special episode with popular American host David Letterman will go live on Netflix on October 25. Rumours are very strong he’s all set to collaborate with filmmaker Rajkummar Hirani for a film, and also planning to do a film with Tamil director Atlee Kumar.

Johar, on the other hand, will have an immensely busy year ahead. He has Good Newwz coming up in December, after which he’ll also bankroll films like Gunjan Saxena, Brahmastra, Dostana 2, Sooryavanshi and Takht (which he also directs).

