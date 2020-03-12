Karan Johar goes back to the drawing board

For long, Karan Johar has been planning a Netflix series inspired by the workings of Matrix, one of Bollywood's biggest talent management companies owned by Reshma Shetty. Since the concept was said to be loosely based on the hit French show, Call My Agent, the filmmaker was keen to procure the adaptation rights from Mother Production and Mon Voisin Productions that backed the original comedy. However, in the latest development, the makers have refused to part with the rights.

A source reveals, "Being the ethical filmmaker that he is, Karan wanted to make the show in the right fashion. But a year into the talks, the makers of Call My Agent refused to grant adaptation rights as the show is said to have a UK adaptation in the offing. The idea might be explored further as a movie in the near future. With this roadblock cropping up, Karan has now sent his creative team at Dharmatic Entertainment back to the drawing board. The team is now tweaking the material to create a unique story about the inner workings of Bollywood."

mid-day reached out to Johar and Netflix, who remained unavailable for comment.

