Karan Johar has high tea with mother Hiroo Johar, Ranveer Singh reacts

Karan Johar is surely having a gala time at his house by uploading videos of his toddlers- Yash and Roohi. But this time, his mother Hiroo Johar also makes it to his video. If you thought Koffee With Karan was a cool moniker, here comes High Tea With Hiroo. The granddaughter and grandmother could be seen enjoying their French Fries in this video and Johar asking them questions.

He first asks Roohi about Yash, to which she says, "He's gone to susu." He then focuses his phone to his mom and asks her what she has to say about their Sindhi lineage, here's what she quips, "I think we are the best communities in the world." And Ranveer Singh drops a comment- "HIROO KNOWS IT" (sic).

Have a look at the video right here:

View this post on Instagram High tea with @hiroojohar ! #lockdownwiththejohars A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) onMar 30, 2020 at 5:04am PDT

Johar and Singh collaborated for the first time with Rohit Shetty's Simmba and are now working together again for the magnum opus, Takht. Singh also has films like 83, Jayeshbhai Jordaar, and Baiju Bawra coming up. Johar, on the other hand, is busy with projects like Sooryavanshi, Gunjan Saxena, Brahmastra, Takht, Dostana 2, and a film with Shashank Khaitan and Kartik Aaryan that seems to be in the pipeline.

