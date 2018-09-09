Karan Johar honoured to be part of Kargil war hero Vikram Batra biopic

bollywood

Karan Johar has said that he feels proud and honoured to be part of a biopic on the life of Kargil War hero Captain Vikram Batra

Ace filmmaker Karan Johar has said that he feels "proud and honoured" to be part of a biopic on the life of Kargil War hero Captain Vikram Batra. On the martyr's birth anniversary on Sunday, Karan " who is backing the project under his Dharma Productions banner along with producer Shabbir Boxwala - took to Twitter to share his thoughts about the movie.

"CAPTAIN VIKRAM BATRA"S birth annniversary today! Proud and honoured to tell his story!!!" the 46-year-old posted.

Karan"s 'student" Sidharth Malhotra is essaying the role of the slain Kargil hero. The two have previously worked together in films like 'Student of the Year', 'Ittefaq', 'Kapoor & Sons' and 'Brothers'.

Directed by Vishnu Varadhan, the yet untitled biopic has been written by Sandeep Shrivastava.

