Karan Johar on Takht: My sensitivities to religions is on point

Karan Johar, who is set to direct the period drama Takht, says his sensitivities to religions across the world will be on point as it is something he takes care of. The magnum opus, which features Anil Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar, is set in the Mughal era.

When asked how he will avoid courting controversy with Takht, given that Bollywood period films have often been criticised for endorsing Islamophobia, Johar told reporters at the trailer launch of his next production, Bhoot — The Haunted Ship, "You're talking to someone who has directed My Name is Khan.

My sensitivities to religions across the world will always be on point. That's something I believe as a human being and as a citizen of this great country and of the world. Sensitivity to everyone and everything is something we take very deep care of.

Takht is not a story I wrote. History wrote that story. I'm only telling it." Takht marks his first attempt at directing a period drama which traces the relationship between Mughal emperor Aurangzeb and his brother Dara Shukoh.

