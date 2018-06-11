Karan Johar to launch Hindi version of Zingaat with Dhadak trailer

Recreating the romantic drama for the Hindi-film-watching audience with Dhadak, Karan Johar is set to unveil the reimagined version of the dance number at the film's trailer launch today

Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter in Dhadak

The success of Nagraj Manjule's Marathi venture, Sairat, had also given cinephiles one of the most celebrated tracks of 2016, Zingaat. Recreating the romantic drama for the Hindi-film-watching audience with Dhadak, Karan Johar is set to unveil the reimagined version of the dance number at the film's trailer launch today.



Karan Johar

Choreographed by Farah Khan for the film's protagonists — played by Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter — the song has been rehashed by Ajay-Atul, who had composed the original. A source says, "The track is both off-beat and commercial at the same time. When Karan Johar saw the video, he instantly knew that he wanted to show it at the trailer launch, because it encapsulates the flavour of the movie. Janhvi and Ishaan look smashing in it. They have danced well, too."

While the press will be the first to witness the duo's crackling chemistry at the launch, it will be made available to cinephiles in a couple of days, the source adds. The film's spokesperson confirmed the news.

