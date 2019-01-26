Karan Johar wants to direct a film on gay love soon

bollywood

Karan Johar has always been vocal about his support to the LGBTQ community. He wants to direct a homosexual love story soon with leading actors

Despite the taboo and social stigma that our society still associates with homosexuality, Karan Johar has always been quite upfront and honest about his views on it. He has always supported the LGBTQ community and never shied away from any discussion relating to the topic.

Now that the Supreme Court has struck down Section 377 and legalised gay love in India, there are still certain reservations about the LGBTQ community seen in society, but Johar thinks its time to normalise homosexuality in Bollywood movies. This is exactly why he wants to direct a film on gay love with two leading Bollywood actors.

Johar said that while there have been mainstream films that have featured homosexuality like Dostana, its the right time to now make a true-to-the-heart movie for the LGBTQ community. Johar made this revelation at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, while he was speaking on the panel that was discussing the LGBTQ community. He said, "Being a leading filmmaker, I can make movies on the subject. I would love to make a homosexual love story and would want to cast two leading actors in the film. I don't have in mind specific names of the actors I want to cast in the film, but I surely want to make such a film."

