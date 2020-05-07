Karan Johar's kids inspect the bathroom; Roohi calls it 'useless' while Yash wants to wash his 'dadda' in it

If you find yourself feeling bored and at a loss for what to do next while you're quarantined at home, you only have to head on to Karan Johar's Instagram page and check out videos of his twins. Roohi and Yash Johar, are super adorable, and they keep entertaining themselves and everyone else with their shenanigans. From calling papa KJo's clothes 'girl clothes' to annoying mama Hiroo Johar, Yash and Roohi will surely bring a smile to your face.

Recently, Karan Johar shared another sweet video of his babies giving their father a reality check about his bathroom. Roohi declares that bathtub is "useless", to which Karan replies, "It is rather useless. I have to say because I have never used it ever". He moves his attention towards Yash who goes about fiddling with one of the taps to the tub. Karan asks him what he is doing to which Yash answers, "I am washing dadda".

Sharing the video, the director wrote, "Now in the bathroom! We have moved from the closet #lockdownwiththejohars (sic)". Take a look at the video:

Earlier, the filmmaker had shared a video of his kids calling him a "bad dancer". Sharing the video on Instagram Karan wrote, "Ok I have had enough!!!!!!!! I want to weep into my blanket! I am the Talentless MR JOHAR according to my children! #lockdownwiththejohars (sic)."

Earlier the filmmaker had shared a video in which his kids express their dislike for his singing.

In another video that he shared, the kids were seeing body shaming their father. "I have been body-shamed!!!! #lockdownwiththejohars #toodles (sic)", he wrote.

