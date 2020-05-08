Karan Johar's son Yash calls his father's closet as 'washing machine', KJo gives a hilarious reply

With things being serious and upsetting with the number of coronavirus cases on the rise in the country, it's nice to have a tiny bit of respite from it all. It may come in the form of listening to your favourite music, watching a good web show, or just scrolling through Instagram for some cute videos.

And for your daily dose of cuteness, all you have to do is log on to Karan Johar's Instagram account for videos of his babies, Roohi and Yash! To say that Roohi and Yash are aww-dorable would be the understatement of the year. Now, a video has gone viral of his son Yash discovering Karan's well-hidden locker behind a sliding door. In the video, Yash declares the closet as a "washing machine". Upon being asked by Karan for the location, Yash slides a wooden door with a locker behind it. The filmmakers then says that it is a tijori, but would have been more useful during lockdown if it was actually a washing machine.

Just a day before, Karan had shared a sweet video of his babies giving their father a reality check about his bathroom. Roohi declares that bathtub is "useless", to which Karan replies, "It is rather useless. I have to say because I have never used it ever". He moves his attention towards Yash who goes about fiddling with one of the taps to the tub. Karan asks him what he is doing to which Yash answers, "I am washing dadda".

Earlier, the filmmaker had shared a video of his kids calling him a "bad dancer". Sharing the video on Instagram Karan wrote, "Ok I have had enough!!!!!!!! I want to weep into my blanket! I am the Talentless MR JOHAR according to my children! #lockdownwiththejohars (sic)."

In another video that he shared, the kids were seeing body shaming their father. "I have been body-shamed!!!! #lockdownwiththejohars #toodles (sic)", he wrote.

View this post on Instagram I have been body shamed!!!! #lockdownwiththejohars #toodles A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) onApr 6, 2020 at 11:56pm PDT

There are a lot of other videos that you all must see to cheer yourselves in case you have a bad day!

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news