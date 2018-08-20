Mumbai: One year after Karan Joseph's death, his father asks cops about case progress

national

In his letter, Thomas raised serious doubts on how Karan's cellphone escaped damage after he allegedly fell off the 12th floor of Concorde Apartments in Bandra West on September 9 last year

Karan Joseph died last September

Nearly a year after pianist Karan Joseph's unnatural death, his father Thomas Joseph wrote to Mumbai Police in the first week of August, 'pleading for the feedback on forensic and progress in the case'. "Mumbai Police got a very long time to investigate the matter, but nothing has come of it so far. So we have written to the commissioner and copied the letter to the joint commissioner of police (crime). Now, we are waiting for the reply. We want to know what the forensic results were," Dr Thomas told mid-day. In his letter, Thomas raised serious doubts on how Karan's cellphone escaped damage after he allegedly fell off the 12th floor of Concorde Apartments in Bandra West on September 9 last year.

The offices of Mumbai Police Commissioner Subodh Jaiswal and Joint Commissioner of Police Ashutosh Dumbare, received the four-page letter last week. Dumbare told mid-day, "We are working on all the doubts raised by his (Karan's) father. His father suspects that the cellphone was planted by prime suspect Rishi Shah."

A crime branch source said that by the time Shah had arrived at the spot where Karan was lying in a pool of blood, a crowd had already gathered around the body. "How could he have planted the mobile phone in Karan's pocket? I doubt it," the source said. Dumbare said Thomas has requested the police to check the phone's accelerometer to see if it fell with Karan, or was planted in his pocket. The Bandra police had registered a case of accidental death but later converted it to suicide abetted by unidentified person(s). The case was later transferred to the crime branch. An IPS officer privy to the investigation ruled out any foul play.

The other side

"Allegations can be made by anyone, but evidence should support the allegation. And the evidence that the police have found does not corroborate the allegation made by his (Karan's) father. Also, the forensic report has been out for almost a year," said Rishi Shah, CEO of Crossbones Media.

