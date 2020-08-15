Karan Kapadia wishes Simple Kapadia on her birth anniversary, reveals how 'they keep in touch'

It's Simple Kapadia's 62nd birth anniversary today on August 15 and on this very special occasion, her son and Bollywood actor Karan Kapadia has taken to his Instagram account to share a very adorable and unique wish.

He shared two pictures, one of himself and the other of his mother from her earlier days where both of them could be seen taking on the phone and he revealed this is how they have kept in touch with each other. Have a look at the post right here:

View this post on Instagram We always keep in touch, happy birthday mum â¤ï¸ A post shared by Karan Kapadia (@karankapadiaofficial) onAug 14, 2020 at 11:32pm PDT

The first comment by a user hailed the actor for his picture edit and shared a heart-eyed emoji. Bhumi Pednekar and Karanvir Sharma extended a red heart on the post and Sikandar Kher also wished the actress with a red heart too.

Simple Kapadia made her Hindi film debut in 1977 with Anurodh and went on to do films like Chakravyuha, Man Pasand, Ahsaas, and Pyaar Ke Do Pal. Not only an actor, she was also a costume designer and designed for films like Insaaf, Ajooba, Darr, Barsaat, Ghatak, Jaan, Chachi 420, and Jab Pyaar Kisise Hota Hai.

Coming to Karan Kapadia, he made his Bollywood debut last year with Sunny Deol in the action-drama, Blank. And talking about this film to PTI last year, Kapadia stated, "I am a first-time actor, Behzad Khambata is a new director and you need someone of that kind of experience. It also helps you workwise. They have loyal, die-hard fans and that too helps in getting attention."

He added, "I believe one learns more on sets and from experience. I assisted on films, went for auditions to gain as much knowledge as possible. For this film, I had two years to prepare and construct my character with the help of my director."

