Karan Kapadia's Bollywood debut poster - Blank is out!

The action-packed thriller, Blank that marks the unconventional debut of Karan Kapadia started the promotional campaign of the film taking the unusual route

Karan Kapadia

The makers recently dropped the poster of the film, which was completely blank, making it one-of-its-kind and the first ever blank poster in the history of Bollywood, thus creating a lot of intrigue amongst the audience.

While a lot of people appreciated the uniqueness of the poster, Karan's fan following cannot wait to see his look in the film. Directed by Behzad Khambata, the film also stars Sunny Deol in the pivotal role.

Carnival Motion Pictures and EaseMyTrip.com present, an Echelon Production, produced by Dr. Shrikant Bhasi, Mr. Nishant Pitti, Mr. Tony D'souza, Mr. Vishal Rana and &Pictures Blank starring Karan Kapadia and Sunny Deol in lead roles, directed by Behzad Khambata is all set to release on May 3 and is a Panorama Studios Distribution nationwide release.

