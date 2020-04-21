Karan Kundra: Just because Anusha and I are living separately, people have assumed we have parted ways

Rumours about link-ups and break-ups are common in Tinsel Town and it can take a toll on the couples a lot of times. The latest couple that became a victim of the same is Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar. A lot has been written and is being written about them over the last few days and news about their split also surfaced on social media.

And now, talking to the Times of India, Kundra has cleared the air once and for all as to what the actual truth is. He said, "First of all, Anusha and I don't live together. We have our own pads and we stay together for a few days, whenever our schedules permit. I was shooting in Haryana and returned to Mumbai just before the lockdown was announced. I didn't want to risk anyone else's health and hence, chose to stay at my home."

He added, "Just because we are living separately, people have assumed that we have parted ways. Let me tell you, we are still together. The rumour could also have been fuelled by the fact that I haven't posted much on my social media handles. Well, that's because I am on a digital detox now." And as stated above, these rumours and stories can affect the people involved, but does it affect the actor?

Responding to the question, he said, "I don't get affected by these rumours, but Anusha does. She is more emotional and it was she who brought the break-up rumour to my notice." Well, it seems the couple is indeed together and going strong. And taking to her Instagram Account, Anusha posted a rather bold and beautiful post about love that will truly hook you, have a look:

Now let's see when we get to see another picture of these two together!

