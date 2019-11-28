Karan Patel opens up about problems with Yeh Hai Mohabbatein co-star Divyanka Tripathi

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein (YHM) is one of the most-loved shows on Indian telly. The lead stars, Karan Patel and Divyanka Tripathi, are household names and have a huge fan following. The show, which is going off-air on December 20, 2019, will be replaced with a spin-off, Yeh Hai Chahatein.

Recently, there were rumours that all wasn't well between Karan and Divyanka, and that the on-screen couple were having tiffs. Karan Patel, however, has shut down these rumours in a chat with Pinkvilla. He said, "I won't call it problems but yes, I had the habit of coming on the sets late, so I don't complain of her being cranky about it because why should she wait if I am late, as simple as that. But that is it. Other than that, we are great friends and have a great onscreen and off-screen chemistry. We wish well for each other. Apart from this, I think we should just let the tongues wagging because it anyway keeps you in the limelight."

Karan also said that he wishes he had made his career debut with Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. Now that the actor has completed close to 20 years in the industry, he also wants to take up some challenging big-screen roles.

Karan Patel recently made his comeback on YHM, and will also be seen in the spin-off show Yeh Hai Chahatein. Divyanka Tripathi plays Karan's wife Ishita Bhalla in the show. Created by Ekta Kapoor, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein was launched in 2013 and revolves around the ups and downs of Raman and Ishita's lives.

