Karan Tacker: Keeping family safe is my utmost priority

Amid the rising COVID-19 cases in Mumbai's K (West) Ward, over five residents in Karan Tacker's Andheri building tested positive last week. As a precautionary measure, the actor and his family headed to a villa in Aamby Valley, which is located 120 kilometres away from the city, last Friday.

"After the number of cases in my building shot up, I decided to get out of the city. My parents are old, and I am constantly worried about their health. Fortunately, we are all safe, so far," says the actor. The lack of robust medical facilities in the area may be a concern, but Tacker explains, "Both Aamby and Lonavala have healthcare facilities. In the worst case scenario, we can travel back to the city." The actor says that his sister and he have divided the household chores, and make rounds of the supermarket inside the resort to stock up on essentials.

Tacker was to begin shooting for a web series before the lockdown was announced. With producers resuming TV and OTT shoots, won't he have to return to the sets? "If I am called for shoots, I will move to Mumbai. [Once the shoot is wrapped up] I will self-quarantine in my Mumbai house before heading back to Lonavala. Keeping my family safe is my utmost priority."

