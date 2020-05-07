Karan Wahi's mother loses 18 kg in four months; actor shares appreciation post

We've all heard of Bollywood celebrities using the unlimited free time during the coronavirus lockdown to work out and stay fit. But it's not just celebrities who have been keeping fit! In a post shared by Karan Wahi on Instagram, he shared how proud he is of his mum, Veena, who, at the age of 62, lost 18 kg in four months. Amazing, isn't it?

Wahi shared a before and after picture of his mother and wrote, "So proud of my MOM @wahi.veena

Thank you for listening to me and taking care of yourself before u took care of the world. My Mom is 62 and a hypothyroid. But I am glad I inspired her to do this for her. 18 kgs in 4 months..."

Along with the photos, Karan Wahi also shared a video of himself talking about his mother's fitness journey. The actor also gave a shout-out to his mum's lifestyle coach who helped her achieve her goal.

Well, we sure are inspired by Karan's mother's weight loss and fitness journey!

On the work front, Karan Wahi can be seen in the role of a DJ, who also doubles up as a police informer, in the web series, Hundred.

