Karanvir Bohra and Teejay Sidhu expecting their third child
The couple are parents to twin girls. On Friday, the couple took to Instagram to announce the news.
Telly couple Karanvir Bohra and Teejay Sidhu are expecting their third child. The couple are parents to twin girls. On Friday, the couple took to Instagram to announce the news.
"Ultimately, it's God who is the creator, He crafts every little detail with His own hands. We are the vessels, waiting to receive whatever he has in store for us. Thank you to our Divine for this beautiful blessing. We are beyond grateful that He has chosen us to become parents again. So much love for the little soul already. Best birthday gift ever," Karanvir, who turned a year older today, wrote on Instagram.
Children come into the world through us, but everything is in God's hands. He is the great creator, the one who crafts every little detail. We are the vessels, waiting to receive his blessings. Thank you to our Divine for this surprise! We are beyond grateful He has chosen us to become parents again. Best birthday gift ever. âÂ¤ï¸ÂðÂÂÂ Thank you @anish_sonakshi.photography
Along with it, he posted a few pictures of him and Teejay sculpting a baby out of clay.
Sharing the good news on Instagram, Teejay posted a picture in which we can see her flaunting her baby bump as she stands next to Karanvir.
The couple's colleagues in the film and TV industry congratulated them.
"Congratulations to you, Teejay and the twins," Shruti Seth commented.
"Wow! what a great news. Congratulations," Sameera Reddy wrote.
Karanvir and Teejay got married in 2006, and were blessed with twins in 2016.
