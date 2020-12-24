Karanvir Bohra: Having three girls is something I would have just dreamt of, they complete my holy trinity

Television couple Karanvir Bohra and Teejay Sidhu were blessed with a baby girl on December 21. The couple, have twin daughters already - Vienna and Raya Bella - who were born in October 2016, welcomed their third daughter at Teejay's house in Canada. Karanvir shared the happy news on social media with some sweet pictures.

Karanvir was ecstatic as he welcomed his newest addition to the family. In a recent interview, the actor said that having his third girl child completes the holy trinity. Speaking to Hindustan Times, Karanvir said, "My happiness has no bounds. Having three girls is something I would have just dreamt of. Even if I would have asked for something else, it wouldn't have happened. Three girls is completing the holy trinity. It's way easier right now. The whole thing is that it's not just one baby, there are three babies, the other two shouldn't feel left out, that mom and dad are giving attention to the newborn, they should get their love also. An addition should be an addition to their life also, they shouldn't feel excluded. Both these girls have taken over her, and when she cries, they scream out loud 'the baby's crying, get the milk ready!."

"I have seen comments, people are thinking we were trying for a boy. As I had said earlier in my post, it doesn't matter if it's a boy or a girl, it's very important to have a healthy child. Specifically, in today's time and age, we shouldn't be giving so much importance to a boy or girl because a baby is a blessing. That's what people should think. Puraane zamane mein tha, when kings wanted an heir. They had so much, they thought their son will take over the kingdom and become the king. That isn't there now, queens can also take over," he added.

When asked whether they have decided on the name of their girl, Bohra said, "We are still thinking. We took three months to name Bella and Vienna. Right now, we are just calling her sweety, cutie. Maybe within a week's time, we will come up with a name."

A few days back, Karanvir shared a video on his Instagram handle expressing the happiness of embracing fatherhood again. In the video, we can also see his girls Vienna and Bella with the cute baby. "You can't even imagine the bolt of happiness going thru my veins...I can't believe that I'm a father of 3 girls....yahooooo! Life can't get better than this, imagine ruling the world with these 3 queens in my life... Thank you God for all these angels you have sent! I'll take the best care of them because they are my #teendeviyaan.. My #laxmi #saraswati #parvati (sic)", he captioned the video.

Next, he shared a heartwarming picture in which the baby girl can be seen resting on her father. Take a look:

Karanvir and Teejay got married in 2006 and were blessed with twins in 2016. The couple has received a lot of love and good wishes from their fans and fraternity friends for the Pregnancy news.

Sharing a picture a few months back when she was five months pregnant, this is what Teejay had to write- "People tell me I'm too skinny, that I should be heavier, especially since I'm expecting. (This is my 5 months pregnancy pic.) But for me, putting on has never been easy. And in the first trimester, I had terrible nausea, couldn't eat anything! (There was no 'pregnancy glow!') [sic]"

