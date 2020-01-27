Karanvir Malhotra: The Forgotten Army was supposed to be my debut

Actor Karanvir Malhotra who was loved for his performance in Netflix's coming-of-age cricket drama, Selection Day, will now be seen in Kabir Khan's mini-series The Forgotten Army- Azaadi Ke Liye which is streaming live on Amazon Prime. Karanvir plays the role of Amar- a young budding photojournalist working on a project for BBC. Amar's character has been inspired by Kabir Khan's experiences when he made his directorial debut with the documentary film 'The Forgotten Army' which released in 1999.

Talking about being a part of such an impressive canvas, Karanvir said, "Getting a chance to be directed by Kabir Khan and work with such a talented cast and crew is definitely a career-high. Technically, I first shot for The Forgotten Army and it was supposed to be my debut but Selection Day released first. I am glad I got an opportunity to work on two roles that are so different from each other, at just the start of my career. This project has ensured a sense of fulfillment. It's overwhelming to receive so many messages and positive feedback from people who have watched the show."

Born and raised in Delhi, Karanvir moved to Australia where he completed his education from La Trobe University, Melbourne. He later pursued theatre and performed at the Melbourne Fringe Festival, the prestigious Adelaide Fringe Festival, Short+Sweet theatre festival. He even was a part of the Australian Shakespeare Company and performed for their production Romeo and Juliet.

The Forgotten Army – Azaadi Ke Liye, is based on the true story of Indian soldiers who marched towards the capital, with the war cry Challo Dilli, to free their country from the reign of the British. The series stars Sunny Kaushal, Sharvari, MK Raina, Karanvir Malhotra, Rohit Chaudhary, TJ Bhanu in significant roles.

