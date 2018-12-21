Kareena Kapoor, Disha Patani, Hrithik Roshan win big at Bollywood Jhakaas Awards 2018

bollywood

In the eight weeks since mid-day.com announced the Bollywood Jhakaas Awards, cinephiles have been voting to ensure that their favourite celebrity comes out trumps. In a departure from the regular awards, this initiative is the only people's choice awards, where B-Town stars are celebrated for their off-screen avatars rather than their on-screen performances.

Naturally then, the categories include Best Out Of The Gym Look, Best Airport Look, Best No Makeup Look, Super Dads, Super Moms, and many more.

Super Dad: Hrithik Roshan

Earning the title with a whopping 4 lakh votes, doting dad to Hrehaan and Hridhaan, the actor is often seen spending quality time with his boys. Shah Rukh Khan, Shahid Kapoor, Tusshar Kapoor, and Saif Ali Khan rounded off the top five.

Out Of The Gym/Airport: Kareena Kapoor

The actor emerged as the winner of the Out Of The Gym look and Best Airport Look. She can well be credited for making the airport the new runway. Not surprising then that she topped the list with 28,246 votes, beating Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone and Sunny Leone. Having earned over 23,000 votes for her gym looks, she was miles ahead of runners-up Sara Ali Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez.

Lovestruck Jodi: Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani

Patani and Shroff won the title of Lovestruck Jodi. Patani also

walked away with wins in two other categories — No Makeup Look and Bollywood Fashionista. Be it gracing the red carpets or stepping out for a lunch with her rumoured beau, Patani scores a perfect 10 with her fashion choices. The Baaghi 2 actor earned 48,592 votes followed by Katrina Kaif, Kareena Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, and Priyanka Chopra.

50 Plus And Rocking On Social Media: Madhuri Dixit

Other winners include Nene (50 Plus And Rocking On Social Media), Karisma Kapoor (Super Moms), Shah Rukh Khan (Global Icon).

