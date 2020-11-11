Kareena Kapoor expresses her love for bindis, fans can't stop gushing

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan on Friday treated her fans with a glowing selfie of herself sporting a small black coloured bindi. The 'Jab We Met' actor took to Instagram to share the picture in which she wears a white coloured chikankari kurta. She went on to express her love for wearing bindis in the caption as she wrote, "There's something about wearing a bindi... just love it."

Fans of the superstar flooded the comment section of the post with scores of comments gushing over the flawless beauty.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@therealkareenakapoor) onNov 10, 2020 at 6:53am PST

Kareena is expecting her second child with her actor husband Saif Ali Khan.

