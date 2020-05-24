Kareena Kapoor, Karisma share pic of their boys Taimur Ali Khan, Kiaan in lockdown

B-Town siblings Karisma and Kareena Kapoor on Saturday shared a picture of their sons, giving a glimpse of what the star kids are upto amid lockdown. In the snap, we see Kareena's son Taimur watching his cousin Kiaan (Karisma's son) as the latter hones his Taekwondo moves over a video call.

"Brothers in lockdown... Tim watching Kiaan during his taekwondo class ...New normal! #purelove #myjaans #family," Karisma captioned the image.

Re-sharing Karisma's post, Kareena wrote: "Loves of my life ...#MyBoysInLockdown."

A few days ago, Kareena shared an image where her husband Saif Ali Khan can be seen holding a large piece of white cloth that has palm prints of the duo as well as Taimur's.

