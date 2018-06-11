Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan enjoy a cuppa in London

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan were spotted enjoying cups of cappuccinos with fruit tarts and scones

Last evening, our London birdie clicked Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan at a cafe on Peascod Street in Windsor. The two were spotted enjoying cups of cappuccinos with fruit tarts and scones. The couple is holidaying in England. Son Taimur is also accompanying them.

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan are currently holidaying in London after their hectic work schedules over the last month. Kareena told mid-day in an interview that it be a while before she faces the arc lights. Reason — the mini Nawab, Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi. "Movies will go on, but I will do one film at a time," announced Kareena Kapoor Khan, who wants to spend as much time as possible with her tiny tot. Having changed the way married female actors are perceived in the industry, she is rewriting the rules of parenting too. "My husband isn't a businessman who comes home at 6 pm. He is an actor too, and between us, we must balance our time out for Taimur. We have decided we'll do one film each — I did Veere Di Wedding, now he is doing Navdeep's [Singh] film. After he finishes his commitments by November, I will start my next. So, I can kick it off in January."

