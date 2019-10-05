Kareena Kapoor Khan digs ground; video goes viral

A video of Kareena Kapoor Khan digging the ground with a spade is going viral on social media. Dressed in a breezy kurti, jeans, and sneakers, the actress looks happy as she digs the ground. Seeing Bebo do this has left netizens confused as to what the actress has in store. She is collaborating with YouTuber Prajakta Koli for this initiative.

Kareena Kapoor has always experimented with work and never shied away from taking on work on different mediums. After being the trailblazer of flaunting the baby bump, setting the gym routine, balancing work and family life, what's next? She is possibly the first A-list actress to judge a reality television show despite having a flourishing career in films.

The actress is also hosting a radio show with celebrities. The recent list of guests that attended the show are Kareena's mother-in-law Sharmila Tagore and husband Saif Ali Khan. Apart from them, Kajol and Kartik Aaryan have shot for the show. In fact, after pictures of Kareena and Kartik were uploaded on social media, they were addressed as the "Best Sasu-Damaad" pair by the netizens. Kartik Aryan is rumoured to be dating Sara Ali Khan, who is Saif Ali Khan's daughter from his first wife, Amrita Singh.

Well, coming back to Kareena Kapoor Khan's earthy act. Let's take a look at this video:

In another post, Kareena is seen showing off her messy hand with Prajakta Koli for this cause.

Here's another picture of the Veere Di Wedding actress unleashing her inner child.



Kareena Kapoor Khan with YouTuber Prajakta Koli

On the professional front, Kareena Kapoor Khan has wrapped up Good Newwz and will be seen in Karan Johar's ensemble cast film, Takht. Apart from this, she also has Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan.

