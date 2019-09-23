Kareena Kapoor Khan finds this habit of Saif Ali Khan annoying

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan make for a stunning couple. They are parents to the cutest little munchkin, Taimur Ali Khan, and the couple supports each other in their film careers and life in general. There are, however, certain things or habits that even the most perfect couple can find annoying in each other.

Recently, Kareena Kapoor revealed the one habit that Saif has that annoys her. It was on Romedy Now's chat show, The Love Laugh Live Show, that the Veere Di Wedding actress spoke about Saif's annoying habit. Any guesses to what it could be?

Kareena reveals, "His (Saif's) first instant reaction to anything is 'No'. I'm like 'Saif, what do you want to do? Should we like, try and step out?' His reaction is, 'No'. 'Can I like reupholster the sofa'. 'No'. And then suddenly three hours later he messages me an say 'Yeah, I think you should reupholster the sofa.' So I'm like 'when I'm telling you why do you always say no'. I think that's just like a thing. He has to say no first and then he kinda comes around (sic)."

We're so sure tons of people and couples can relate to this. So many of us have the habit of being reluctant about things at first, and then being okay about the same thing once we've had some time to think about it.

Kareena also shared how an average day with Saif and Taimur looks like. She says, "So, an average evening is always like he is reading, lots of candles are lit. Our dinner's always early, we like to eat in early so like by 7:30 or 8. In fact, three times a week, he will be like let's cook, let's have a bottle of wine and chat and that's our kind of catchup with Taimur running around. We are playing with him and sitting."

Perfect, don't you think so?

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan will next be seen in Good News also starring Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani. The actress also has Homi Adajania's Angrezi Medium opposite Irrfan Khan. Angrezi Medium is the sequel to the 2017 hit film Hindi Medium. Saif Ali Khan, on the other hand, has recently wrapped up the shooting of Jawaani Jaaneman in London alongside newcomer Alaia F and Tabu.

