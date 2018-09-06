Kareena Kapoor Khan: Important for actors to set right examples

bollywood

Kareena Kapoor Khan believes it is her individuality that sets her apart

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Actors play an important part in everyone's life, and so it is important to set right examples for people, says Kareena Kapoor Khan, citing how she did the same when she continued with her work throughout her pregnancy and even after delivering her child.

She believes it is her individuality that sets her apart.

"As actors, we play a very important part in everyone's life. We are considered role models and it is necessary on our part to set the right examples for people. I'm someone who has always lived from the heart. I did not want to do things because everyone else was doing them.

"If I am comfortable working in a certain way, then I do so with all my conviction. I have always followed what I believe in and it is my individuality which sets me apart. Everything I have in life, I have wanted it for a long time and I have worked very hard for it," Kareena told IANS over an e-mail when asked how important it is for actors to have their own individuality, break the norms and lead life by their own rules to make a mark in today's Bollywood.

Kareena embraced motherhoood with the birth of Taimur with husband Saif Ali Khan in December 2016. She is currently a part of designer Anita Dongre's #ANDImpact intitiave.

Through this campaign, the brand highlights the importance of a sustainable environment and celebrates four such women change-makers -- Priyanka Raina, Purnima Burman, Srishti Bakshi and Rashi Anand -- who are making a difference today for a better tomorrow.

How does Kareena connect with this particular campaign?

"I believe these women are born fighters -- be it personally or professionally. They are change-makers, they are capable of standing on their own feet, against all odds... They are the voice for a million other women.

She says "women are change-makers (and) can achieve anything they set their mind to. Women today are bold, brave, empowered and at the same time they are compassionate, giving and sensitive to the needs of others".

The 37-year-old, who made her acting debut in 2000 with "Refugee", has many successful films like "Jab We Met", "Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham", "Talaash: The Hunt Begins...", "Yuva", "Omkara" and "Udta Punjab" to her credit. After becoming a mother, she was seen in "Veere Di Wedding".

Kareena believes in embracing every part of her life with confidence and gusto.

"I believe in what I do and I have always spoken my mind. I do my own thing. The fact that I was working throughout my pregnancy and that I continue to work even after having a child, should inspire a lot more women to find that balance between their personal and professional lives.

"It's all a part of the journey that has made me who I am and brought me where I am right now," said the actress.

Kareena, who loves to be active, also believes that feeling good from within is vital to living a happy, successful and balanced life.

"I play diverse roles in my life -- mother, sister, daughter, wife and an actor. I believe in giving 100 per cent to all my roles, whether personal or professional. I believe in what I do and I have my own identity; just like the AND woman," said the actress.

So is there anyone who inspires her in her life?

"There are so many people in the industry who inspire me. My sister and my mother have always been my major source of inspiration. I enjoy seeing everyone's work and learn as much as I can from them," said the daughter of veteran actors Babita and Randhir Kapoor, and sister of Karisma Kapoor.

"I've never taken my success or failure too seriously. If the movie is a success, then great. If it is not, that's also fine. I love my job. I feel the idea of doing something what we love is more important than our success or failure, and for me that's acting," said Kareena.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever