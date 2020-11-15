Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kajol: Actors that cleverly disguised their growing baby bumps

Filming a movie can be dragged on for months together. Apart from playing roles and portraying characters that are complexed, actresses are also expected to sometimes play a particularly difficult task like hiding their baby bumps. It is an art to hide something with such perfection that you'd never be able to guess while watching them that the actors were pregnant while shooting. We have shortlisted five shows and movies where the female actors disguised their growing baby bump and totally nailed the roles.

Will and Grace on Comedy Central

In addition to breaking all barriers with their legendary portrayal of LGBTQIA+ characters, the award-winning American sitcom was one of few shows that attempted to hide pregnancies on screen. They came up with creative ways to shroud lead Debra Messing's growing baby bump, from cleverly placed towels to flowers. As her pregnancy progressed, it became increasingly difficult to hide, leading to the star being written off the last four episodes of the season but we give them an A + for effort though!

Kareena Kapoor in Laal Singh Chaddha releasing 2021

Kareena Kapoor was pregnant while shooting for her latest venture, upcoming comedy-drama, Laal Singh Chaddha. Reports say that production will cover up her scenes from the movie using VFX. Sounds exciting? Can't wait to watch Bebo's new role.

Kajol in We Are Family on Netflix

Karan Johar's emotional drama We Are Family, saw Kajol pregnant with her second child during the shooting for the film. As a matter of fact, she was asked to perform dance movies for one of the hit numbers from the film but was unable to do so as she had to take the required precautions during her first trimester. To everyone's surprise, Kajol gave birth to her baby boy just 3 days after the film released!

New Girl on Disney+Hotstar

Resident quirky queen Zooey Deschanel was pregnant while filming her hit TV show New Girl. Showrunners found hilariously imaginative ways to hide her baby belly, including having her ride around on a scooter to having her injured in a full-body cast. When she finally needed to take her maternity leave, they sent her character to jury duty, a masterful ploy to keep her pregnancy hidden.

Brooklyn Nine Nine on Comedy Central

While filming the third season of the incredibly popular sitcom, lead cop Melissa Fumero was pregnant with her first child. The production hid her belly throughout the show, using dark, oversized uniforms and other gimmicks. In a fun spin towards the pregnancy, they had her character pretend to be pregnant for a sting operation, which was one of the memorable episodes from the season.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news