Kareena Kapoor Khan: Open to web shows after Saif's stint with Sacred Games

As Mowgli marks her unofficial foray into the digital space, Kareena Kapoor Khan says she is encouraged by husband Saif Ali Khan to take the plunge

Kareena Kapoor Khan

With Karan Johar's Good News scheduled to go on floors only by early next year, Kareena Kapoor Khan says she was in the mood to pick up "something unique" in the interim. All it required was a nudge from husband Saif Ali Khan for the actor to give her nod to the Netflix release, Mowgli: Legend Of The Jungle, that drops online today.

While she may be testing the waters with the Andy Serkis film — Kapoor is part of the voice cast — the actor reveals that she is now considering taking the plunge into the digital medium. Pointing out that her better half has already tasted success with his web outing, Sacred Games, she says, "It's a whole new world out there. If something excites me, why not?



Saif Ali Khan in Sacred Games

"I'm open to doing a web film or a series [after Saif's stint]." The actor quips that the platform, with its varied and unconventional content, has already found an avid enthusiast in her. "You can watch it from the comfort of your home and whenever you want. I love to binge-watch. On a day when I don't have work lined up, I am glued to it."

As the conversation steers towards Mowgli, Kapoor states that lending her voice to Kaa, the Indian rock python, was an "exciting experience". She goes on to add how Khan was of the opinion that she would be the perfect fit for the role. "When I was approached for the film, Saif hoped it was for Kaa. He thought I was the most suitable for it. Considering Cate Blanchett has voiced it in the original, there was a wow factor for me."

Point out how she had lent her voice to Jugal Hansraj's animation flick, Roadside Romeo (2008) earlier, and she cuts in, "But this was a different experience. I was giving voice to a character from a book we have grown up with. These characters are endearing and have been loved by generations."

