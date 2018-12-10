Kareena Kapoor Khan raises a toast to Sara Ali Khan

bollywood

Impressed by her Kedarnath act, Kareena Kapoor Khan plans bash to celebrate Sara Ali Khan's debut in films

Kareena Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan

While most Bollywood stars flew to Udaipur for Isha Ambani's pre-wedding celebrations, it was family first for Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor ­­- the duo caught a screening of Sara Ali Khan's debut film, Kedarnath, at a Juhu preview theatre over the weekend. Much like the critics and audience, turns out Kapoor too was taken by Sara's earnest performance. So much so that she has apparently decided to throw a bash for the youngster to celebrate her foray into the movies.

Says a source, "Kareena is planning to host a get-together next week. She was impressed with Sara's powerful performance in Kedarnath. With an impending entertainer in Simmba, Kareena thinks Sara has been judicious with her choice of movies, and has the potential to make it big in the industry.

Kareena Kapoor Khan will invite her and Saif's close friends to the do. She will personally be overseeing the arrangements for the bash." Kapoor and Saif will head out on their annual holiday soon after.

Also read: Sara Ali Khan on her father Saif Ali Khan: We argue about what Hitler's motivations were

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates