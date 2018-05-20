Kareena Kapoor Khan reveals the main reason for her being a hot mom

Kareena Kapoor Khan is burning up our social media screens thanks to her hot mommy avatar and she says it's all because she loves eating karela



Kareena Kapoor Khan. Pic/Rane Ashish

In the last few months, we have been a bit awestruck by how hot Kareena Kapoor Khan has been looking — be in stills and videos from her new movie, Veere Di Wedding, which releases in June, or in behind-the-scenes-clips, or basically all her public appearances. The hip and sexy styling, the lustrous hair, the impeccable make-up, and the undeniable, and oh-so-Bebo swag, has helped us see the new mother in a new light, yet again. When we meet her at a suburban hotel, wearing an off-white pant suit, her hair pulled back, and her green eyes set on us with a smile, we are slightly flustered. And we ask, how are you giving 30 somethings, even the one with kids, such hotness #goals.

"No please! Honestly, I have always been very fitness conscious. Everyone is saying I have lost weight so fast, but I have taken a year and a half. It has happened over time. It's not for the movies, but just for me. Like I always say, feed me karela for lunch and dinner and I am happy," she tells us nonchalantly. There is no blueprint plan for the evolution in her style as well, says the 37-year-old. Instead, she says that the movie, where she has been styled differently from previous avatars is responsible for turning up the heat. "That's one of the reasons I did the movie. It's young and fresh. I could have come back in an author-backed role, playing a titular character. But I chose not to. I just had a baby, and I wanted to do something that's young and the language for which is different," she says. She laughs when she recalls Veere Di Wedding producer Rhea Kapoor being wary of bringing the movie to her, because she is a mainstream actress who has been a part of the Khan movies, making Rs 100 crores and more.



A still from Veere Di Wedding

"There is no hero. I have never worked with four girls. No one expected me to do this. When I read the film, I wanted to do it. A mainstream actress would ask 'but what am I doing?' But with Veere, it's about the language of the film that's about four friends. No one has the bigger part." This is where she says, that it's her choices that have always set her apart. And we agree. "I did Chameli when I was 21. I also did Ki & Ka, even though Arjun is younger to me. I did Udta Punjab, even though mine is just a parallel track," she says, and when we point out that she dies in the middle of the movie, she says "Ya! I had to make sure something happened with my character so that people remembered me. I needed that moment. I want to do something different. My attitude towards movies has changed — I may say no to a big-budget films. My headspace is not that." We steer things back to her drop-dead vibe these days. We all can diet and work out, but what is she doing every day that makes her glow?

And the answer is simple. "Happiness," she smiles, "You have to make yourself happy. You have to find joy in smaller things in life, not just success. I am happiest when I am having coffee or a glass of wine with a friend and chatting. Or when I am reading a book, not a script, trying to prove that I have 30 scripts lined up." When we ask her what is she reading these days, we find common ground. "I love reading crime thrillers, especially Jo Nesbo and Agatha Christie. I keep watching the Poirot series again as well. Saif and I are hooked." Seeing her love for Christie, we recommend Japanese author Keigo Higashino to her, and she says, "Please write down the name for me!" We come back to us telling her how we have all been obsessing over her swag on social media, even though she doesn't have an account. "I may not be there but I am there na! And my friends and family keep putting stuff up. I am very much there. Anyway, I don't think anyone wants to hear my opinions — there are so many opinions out there. Wasn't it better that you and I had a chat instead of you already knowing everything about my life?"

