Kareena, Sonam, Swara and Shikha had 10 stylist for Veere Di Wedding

Veere Di Wedding producer Rhea Kapoor reveals how it took a team of 10 stylists to curate the looks for the four female protagonists of the film

Given Rhea Kapoor's inherent love for fashion, it isn't surprising that her upcoming production, Veere Di Wedding, reflects her sharp style sensibilities.



Sonam Kapoor

Before the project went on floors, the makers invested a fair amount of time in curating the wardrobe for its four protagonists played by Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania. Apparently, it took a team of 10 stylists two months to scout for and create distinct looks for each character.



Kareena Kapoor Khan

Rhea reveals that the process of styling the four actors was divided into two phases. "When we started off, the brief was to create a young and contemporary wardrobe for each of these women. In the second stage, we had to take into account the style of each character - their outfits had to be unique to their personalities in the film," she says.



Rhea Kapoor

While she trusted her personal favourites - Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla - to dress up the ladies for the wedding sequences, the producer headed the 10-member-strong team of stylists for the remaining portions of Veere Di Wedding. The leads, she says, steered clear of interfering. "We were always open to feedback, but they trusted us blindly on this one." She credits director Shashanka Ghosh for being the perfect partner-in-crime. "Having worked together in the past, Shashanka and I can read each other's mind."

