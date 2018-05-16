Brother Harshvardhan's Bhavesh Joshi Superhero to clash with Sonam's Veere Di Wedding

Harshvardhan Kapoor's Bhavesh Joshi Superhero's release has been postponed. The film will now release on June 1 and is all set to clash with sister Sonam Kapoor's film, Veere Di Wedding



Harshvardhan Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/harshvardhankapoor

Vikramaditya Motwane's directorial vigilante drama Bhavesh Joshi Superhero starring Harshvardhan Kapoor which was scheduled to release on 25th May 2018, will now be releasing on 1st June 2018. The film which was earlier clashing with John Abraham's Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran at the Box Office, will now clash with sibling Sonam Kapoor's film, Veere Di Wedding.

The makers believe 1st June is a better date from a distributional point of view. It has a greater audience potential and is a safe distance away from holdover Hindi and English releases. Harshvardhan Kapoor's will get a better number of shows and June 1st as a date has a greater audience potential.

After garnering immense accolades from the audience and critics alike last year with Trapped, Vikramaditya Motwane is all set to deliver yet another gripping story. The trailer of Bhavesh Joshi Superhero encompasses humor, drama, action, and tragedy making the trailer an interesting watch. The recently released promotional song Chavanprash featuring Arjun Kapoor has been creating waves owing to its quirky lyrics and presentation.

The action-packed trailer traces the journey of a group of friends who set out on the path of righteousness. Over a series of thrilling incidents, their life takes a curve, leading a common man to become a Superhero in the form of Bhavesh Joshi Superhero.

The film promises some intense action and well-crafted hand combat fights, which have been designed by an international crew, and is shot at some never before seen locations in and around Mumbai.

Presented by Eros International and Phantom, Bhavesh Joshi Superhero is directed by Vikramaditya Motwane starring Harshvardhan Kapoor and is slated to release on 1st June 2018.

The film is produced by Eros International, Reliance Entertainment, Vikas Bahl, Madhu Mantena and Anurag Kashyap.

Also Read: Bhavesh Joshi Superhero Track Chavanprash Is 'Healthiest' Song Of The Year

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates