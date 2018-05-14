Bhavesh Joshi Superhero track Chavanprash is 'healthiest' song of the year

Vikramaditya Motwane's directorial Bhavesh Joshi Superhero releases the second song from the film titled Chavanprash



Arjun Kapoor in Chavanprash song

Chavanprash showcases Arjun Kapoor, turned item boy, unleashing his wicked charm and shower the 'chumma' power. Arjun has massive chartbusters to his credit like High Heels, Chokra Jawan and it was Anil Kapoor's idea to rope him in to dance on the high-energy song. The song also features Harshvardha Kapoor in Bhavesh Joshi avatar an intensified look while he was seen kicking off some punches with ease.

Chavanprash is a peppy dance number crooned by Divya Kumar, Pragati Joshi and Arohi Mhatre, penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya and composed by Amit Trivedi. The makers took to Twitter sharing the song captioning, "Watch @arjunk26 unleash his roguish charm & shower kisses with the power of #Chavanprash, on the dance floor!" [sic]

Arjun Kapoor also shared captioning, "Better than any other chumma! Chumme Mein #Chavanprash out now" [sic]. Harshavardhan Kapoor also took to Twitter sharing, "Vitamin jaisa har andaz hai, Tere chumme mein Chavanprash hai... " [sic]. The quirkiest song also features sister duo Anusha and Shibani Dandekar grooving to the song with their sexy moves.



Harshvardhan Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor

Bhavesh Joshi Superhero marks Harshvardhan Kapoor's second outing where he turns social crusader in his fight against corruption as the common man turns Superhero in the vigilante drama. The action-packed trailer traces the journey of a group of friends who set out on the path of righteousness. Over a series of thrilling incidents, their life takes a curve, leading a common man to become a Superhero in the form of 'Bhavesh Joshi Superhero'.

The film promises some intense action and well-crafted hand combat fights, which have been designed by an international crew, and is shot at some never before seen locations in and around Mumbai. Presented by Eros International & Phantom, Bhavesh Joshi Superhero is directed by Vikramaditya Motwane starring Harshvardhan Kapoor and is slated to release on 25th May.

The film is produced by Eros International, Reliance Entertainment, Vikas Bahl, Madhu Mantena & Anurag Kashyap.

Also read: Harshvardhan Kapoor took scuba diving lessons for Bhavesh Joshi Superhero

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates