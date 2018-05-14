Harshvardhan Kapoor took scuba diving lessons for Bhavesh Joshi Superhero

Harshvardhan Kapoor undertook week-long scuba diving lessons to prepare for a sequence in his next



Harshvardhan Kapoor

Bollywood actors often opt for method acting to portray challenging characters in films with finesse. To get into the skin of his character, Alauddin Khilji, for Padmaavat, Ranveer Singh reportedly locked himself at a Goregaon hotel room for 21 days. Rajkummar Rao apparently survived on black coffee and carrots for three weeks to look his part in Trapped (2016). The latest one to join the bandwagon is Harshvardhan Kapoor, who is awaiting the release of his next, Bhavesh Joshi Superhero.

The actor took swimming and scuba diving lessons for a sequence in the film. He found deep-sea diving difficult. "I had to learn the basics of scuba for an underwater sequence in the film. It was stressful, because I only had a week to prepare. I tried my best in the limited sessions that I attended," says Kapoor.

Harshvardhan Kapoor shot the scenes at night, which was challenging. "Diving at night was nerve-racking. Also, because of my beard, the goggles often slipped off and water entered my nostrils. It was scary because I was underwater," says Kapoor, who is keen to go diving in the future. "But only for leisure, because the world under the sea is beautiful."

