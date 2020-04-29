Kareena Kapoor Khan shares a picture with Irrfan Khan, says working with him was an absolute honour

Angrezi Medium was Irrfan Khan's return to the big screen after a gap of almost two years. And his fans were elated to see their favourite actor do what he loves- Acting! Everyone thought the actor would now be back and scintillate us with his performances. However, fate had other plans. Irrfan Khan passed away on Wednesday (April 29). Kareena Kapoor Khan, who worked with him for the first time in this comedy, has now taken to her Instagram account to express her sorrow.

She shared a throwback picture from the sets of the film that also had Dimple Kapadia and Deepak Dobriyal and she wrote- "It was an absolute honour sir. Rest in peace." (sic)

Have a look right here:

Just like Hindi Medium, Angrezi Medium was also a film about hope and what it takes to fulfill your dreams. It's a film every parent and child should watch, and because this was the last time we saw a legend on the big screen and in a film!

