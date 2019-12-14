Kareena Kapoor Khan spills the beans on how they plan to celebrate Taimur Ali Khan's 3rd birthday

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

On December 20, 2016, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan became proud parents of the baby boy, Taimur Ali Khan. Very soon, his videos and pictures began to get viral on social media and before we could blink, he was a star, or a Superstar, if we may say so. Everyone was obsessed with the star-kid, especially the paparazzi that waited for him to be spotted.

In these three years, he has established a solid fan base for himself and also led to the creation of multiple Instagram fan-clubs, all thanks to his adorable nature and irresistible cuteness. And there are hardly any interviews where Saif and Kareena aren't asked about him and his enviable popularity. And the same thing happened recently at one of the promotional events of Good Newwz.

Someone asked Kareena about Taimur's third birthday plans to which she said, "Taimur's birthday plans, we are going to be here (in Mumbai). I'll be promoting the film and Saif is here. We will be spending time with the family. He will have a small little get together with 8-10 of his friends. He definitely has demanded two cakes and not one. He is a Kapoor (laughs). He is like, 'I want two cakes. One Santa and one hulk'. I said, 'Why two?' he is like 'Two!'"

Well, isn't that an adorable demand? Taimur may be a star, but Saif and Kareena have also spoken about how the paparazzi culture may affect their child and they want him to stay away from it. They don't mind the media clicking his pictures but do get protective and cautious if someone overdoes it. They also plan to send him to London for higher education once the toddler grows up. It seems they are making sure the munchkin has as normal upbringing as possible!

