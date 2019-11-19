Kareena Kapoor Khan stuns in the trailer of Good Newwz

Kareena Kapoor Khan who will be back on the big screen after her last hit Veere Di Wedding is making waves with her upcoming film Good Newwz. The actress very recently launched the trailer of her upcoming film Good Newwz where she will be seen opposite Akshay Kumar. The actress plays a very charming and full-of-life character in the film and her fans her excited to see the Queen Bee on screen yet again.

Kareena Kapoor Khan is known to have always charmed her audience with her choice of films and the characters she plays which has also made her the most bankable actress on the box office. With one film a year, Kareeenas fans truly can't seem to get enough of the actress.

Good Newwz will be releasing this Christmas. Kareena is currently shooting for her next film Laal Singh Chadda in Chandigarh.

