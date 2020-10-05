Kareena Kapoor Khan's fascination for kaftans continues

Kareena Kapoor Khan shared an update on her pregnancy. The actor revealed that she's in the "fifth month and going strong." Bebo added that her fascination for kaftans continues. She lived in them through the lockdown and now it's the most comfortable maternity wear. Kareena is currently in Delhi with Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur Ali Khan. Kareena had embraced motherhood on December 20, 2016, and now is all set to welcome it again as she becomes a mother in 2021.

She also wished sister-in-law Soha Ali Khan, who turned a year older on Sunday. Bebo shared a family portrait on Insta and wrote, "Witty, cool, intelligent, Inaaya's mom, Saifu and Saba's sister and my beautiful sister-in-law." When Saif and Soha engage in a discussion, Bebo usually keeps a dictionary handy. She admits she often has to look up for the meanings of the words they use in their conversations.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan is in Delhi for Laal Singh Chaddha. The film will see her reunite with Aamir Khan on-screen. Laal Singh Chaddha is an adaptation of Tom Hanks' movie Forrest Gump. It is adapted by Atul Kulkarni and is directed by Advait Chandan. The music is by Pritam and lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya. Takht will be Khan's second collaboration with Karan Johar where he directs the actress. This long-awaited period drama also stars Anil Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar, and Janhvi Kapoor.

