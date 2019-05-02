PM Narendra Modi led govt launched 'jihad' against terror, says Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

national

Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi added that PM Modi's growth policies have created a road of development from Kanyakumari to Kargil

Narendra Modi

Kargil (Jammu and Kashmir): Prime Minister Narendra Modi led BJP government launched a "jihad" against corruption, said Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi here claiming that the party would win the Ladakh seat.

"The BJP government at the Centre has launched a jihad against corruption and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's inclusive strategies have led to the development of the whole nation," Naqvi said while campaigning for BJP Lok Sabha candidate from Ladakh, Jamyang Tsering Namgyal.

He added that PM Modi's growth policies have created a road of development from Kanyakumari to Kargil.

Launching a scathing attack on the previous Congress and NC government in the state, Naqvi said, "Even if 20 per cent of money allotted for Jammu and Kashmir's development was spent properly, no one here would have faced any problems."

"They were busy filling their own treasuries," he said adding that the Modi government's promise in the state is "development with dignity".

Lauding the policies of the BJP government, he said that Zojila tunnel that connects the rest of India with Leh, the Kishan Ganga project in Bandipora and the hydropower project on the Chenab, have all been launched by the government and have played an important role in the state's development.

Ladakh Lok Sabha seat, the largest constituency in the region, will go to polls on May 6. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates