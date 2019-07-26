Kargil Vijay Diwas: Narendra Modi shares photos on Twitter of Kargil visit during war

national

Narendra Modi also said that in 1999, he was working for the Bharatiya Janata Party in Jammu and Kashmir as well as Himachal Pradesh.

Picture Courtesy/ Narendra Modi Twitter

As the entire country observes the Kargil Vijay Diwas on the 20th anniversary of the Kargil war, the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, on Friday took to micro-blogging website Twitter to share a few photos of his visit to Kargil during the war as well as how he interacted with the Indian soldiers.

"During the Kargil War in 1999, I had the opportunity to go to Kargil and show solidarity with our brave soldiers," Narendra Modi stated on Twitter.

During the Kargil War in 1999, I had the opportunity to go to Kargil and show solidarity with our brave soldiers.



This was the time when I was working for my Party in J&K as well as Himachal Pradesh.



The visit to Kargil and interactions with soldiers are unforgettable. pic.twitter.com/E5QUgHlTDS — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 26, 2019

Narendra Modi also said that in 1999, he was working for the Bharatiya Janata Party in Jammu and Kashmir as well as Himachal Pradesh.

"The visit to Kargil and interactions with soldiers are unforgettable," said Narendra Modi.

In the photographs Modi shared on Twitter, he can be seen interacting with Indian army soldiers and meeting a few wounded as well.

People took to Twitter to react to Narendra Modi's post on Kargil Vijay Diwas. Here are some of them.

"Our Flag does Not Fly because the Wind moves it, it flies with the last Breath of each Soldier who Died Protecting it.” Indian Army, Jai Hind#KargilVijayDiwas pic.twitter.com/Os98VtbxSf — Diksha Sharma (@Diksh_aS) July 26, 2019

“No Agony, No Pain, Shall make me Cry,

Soldier was I born, Soldier shall I Die.” — P A N K A J (@pankajsaurabh_) July 26, 2019

Let's Start The Day With This Video Of A Mother Sending his Only Son In Indian Army Back To Duty Of Serving Motherland.



My Elder Brother and my Uncle is in Indian Army I can understand the Pain Behind the Smiles And Tears. Love You all.. #KargilVijayDiwaspic.twitter.com/jUiV0EOmHl — Akshay Singh (@Akshaysinghel) July 26, 2019

Jay hind — Sonu Jha (@SonuJha45493501) July 26, 2019

Inputs from ANI

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates