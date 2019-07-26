Search

Kargil Vijay Diwas: Narendra Modi shares photos on Twitter of Kargil visit during war

Published: Jul 26, 2019, 10:13 IST | mid-day online desk

Narendra Modi also said that in 1999, he was working for the Bharatiya Janata Party in Jammu and Kashmir as well as Himachal Pradesh.

Kargil Vijay Diwas: Narendra Modi shares photos on Twitter of Kargil visit during war
Picture Courtesy/ Narendra Modi Twitter

As the entire country observes the Kargil Vijay Diwas on the 20th anniversary of the Kargil war, the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, on Friday took to micro-blogging website Twitter to share a few photos of his visit to Kargil during the war as well as how he interacted with the Indian soldiers.

"During the Kargil War in 1999, I had the opportunity to go to Kargil and show solidarity with our brave soldiers," Narendra Modi stated on Twitter.

Narendra Modi also said that in 1999, he was working for the Bharatiya Janata Party in Jammu and Kashmir as well as Himachal Pradesh.

"The visit to Kargil and interactions with soldiers are unforgettable," said Narendra Modi.

In the photographs Modi shared on Twitter, he can be seen interacting with Indian army soldiers and meeting a few wounded as well.

People took to Twitter to react to Narendra Modi's post on Kargil Vijay Diwas. Here are some of them.

Inputs from ANI

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
Loading...

Tags

narendra modikargilkargil warnational news

Watch: Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits Shwedagon Pagoda

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK