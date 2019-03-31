Kargil War veteran performs first ever successful Skydive in Nasik

national

In order to boost the zeal in the disabled soldiers of the services a ten days training camp was conducted in Nashik for such soldiers.

Pic courtesy/Chaitraly Deshmukh

The Indian army's Adventure Wing in Nasik, Maharashtra organised the first of the unique Skydiving jump especially for the Battle Casualty Veteran (leg amputee) in India by instructors and training staff of Indian Army on Thursday along with the service aircraft from 9000 feet AGL.



Pic courtesy/Chaitraly Deshmukh

In order to boost the zeal in the disabled soldiers of the services a ten days training camp was conducted in Nashik for such soldiers. Major D P Singh, a Kargil War veteran widely known as “Indian Blade Runner” was trained by Indian Army to perform the first ever successful Skydive endorsing the “Spirit of Adventure” for all disabled soldiers who suffered physical and war injuries in peace and war time.



Pic courtesy/Chaitraly Deshmukh

Gen Bipin Rawat, PVSM, UYSM, AVSM, YSM, SM, VSM, ADC, COAS approved the activity for the officer to commemorate “Year of Disabled in the Line of Duty” and hence started the journey on March 18, 2019, wherein the officer was trained on first jump course which successfully executed on Thursday by safe and successful landing at the Dropzone and witnessed by soldiers and recruits of training establishment at Nasik. This activity will enhance and further motivate and enthuse the zeal of soldierly spirit in disabled soldiers of the services.

Also Read: DRDO: A-SAT not a derivative of Prithvi missile, ranges upto 1000 km-plus

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates