Karishma Tanna: Naagin 3 be as good as international shows

Game of Thrones fan Karishma Tanna says with shows like her upcoming fantasy Naagin, Indian TV is inching towards American standards

It's homecoming of sorts for Karishma Tanna, who's returning to Balaji Telefilms almost two decades after she made her industry debut with the banner. Taking on the baton of seducing TV viewers as the shape-shifting serpent in Naagin 3, Karishma Tanna has chosen for herself a genre that's unconvincing. Even though she doesn't believe in folklore, she's certain her show will be convincing.

Edited excerpts from the interview:

How does it feel to return to the Balaji family?

I am happy to be back, especially with this show. My character has many shades. And, even though I don't believe in folklore, people are gripped to the show.

Do you think a show like Naagin influences people into believing in superstitions, making them regressive?

Everyone knows it's a fictional show. It's a concept explored for entertainment only. There are many who even ridicule the show, but, it enjoys a fan-following. The beauty with which the female actors are portrayed adds to its value.

Do you feel pressurised to always look good?

Physical appearance is important, you have to look good. People are in awe of you and that is a huge responsibility. Like others, I feel like bingeing sometimes. But, unfortunately, I can't. It [looking good] is the need of the hour. It takes a lot of effort to look like we do.

When you compare a Naagin to shows like Game Of Thrones, do you think we are lagging behind?

I am a big GoT fan. I would say, we are getting there. Internationally, show makers don't drag storylines. If I have a production house, I'd only make finite stories. In case of daily soaps, I think they should not extend beyond six months.

Did you think twice before getting into Mouni Roy's shoes?

Both the editions have been impactful and have their set of fans. So, I was apprehensive about taking up the role, but it was a challenge I couldn't refuse.

You are part of Rajkumar Hirani's Sanju. There are rumours that you play Madhuri Dixit-Nene's character in it. Is that so?

I am not allowed to talk about it. I am playing an important role, you cannot miss me in the film. It's inspiring to watch Hirani work. Also, Ranbir Kapoor has invested so much into his role. He has done a fabulous job. I have, at times, mistaken him for Sanjay Dutt.

Also Read: Karishma Tanna Felt Overwhelmed On Getting Naagin 3

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates