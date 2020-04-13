Karishma Tanna on her Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi audition: It was very bad
Karishma Tanna remembers the time when she had auditioned for Ekta Kapoor's Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and how it turned out to be horrible!
Allow us to say this but if Hrithik Roshan had a staggering debut with Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai in 2000, Karishma Tanna made her debut with an equally successful piece of work- Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. Ekta Kapoor more or less revolutionised the television industry by introducing a concept that was never heard of until it became a dying genre as times passed by.
Talking about Tanna, she didn't have it easy at all, and which actor has. In a chat with Pinkvilla, she candidly spoke about her audition for this iconic show and how it was bad, very bad. "My audition for Balaji was horrible (laughs). I'm generally a good student when learning lines, but in front of the camera, things go haywire. I have fumbled multiple times and it was a very 'ganda' (bad) audition."
She added, "But still, I got chosen. Ekta (Kapoor) ma'am does not see dialogues, she wants the actor to fit in the role, acting is then taken care of. So, I guess I fit the role and that is how I got it." And today, thanks to her success and even the social media sensation, she's known by one and all. She was also seen in Sanju in a special appearance.
Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.
Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe