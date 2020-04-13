Karishma Tanna on her Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi audition: It was very bad

Allow us to say this but if Hrithik Roshan had a staggering debut with Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai in 2000, Karishma Tanna made her debut with an equally successful piece of work- Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. Ekta Kapoor more or less revolutionised the television industry by introducing a concept that was never heard of until it became a dying genre as times passed by.

Talking about Tanna, she didn't have it easy at all, and which actor has. In a chat with Pinkvilla, she candidly spoke about her audition for this iconic show and how it was bad, very bad. "My audition for Balaji was horrible (laughs). I'm generally a good student when learning lines, but in front of the camera, things go haywire. I have fumbled multiple times and it was a very 'ganda' (bad) audition."

She added, "But still, I got chosen. Ekta (Kapoor) ma'am does not see dialogues, she wants the actor to fit in the role, acting is then taken care of. So, I guess I fit the role and that is how I got it." And today, thanks to her success and even the social media sensation, she's known by one and all. She was also seen in Sanju in a special appearance.

