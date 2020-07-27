Karishma Tanna on winning Khatron Ke Khiladi: It has been an incredible journey for me

A few months ago, 10 Jaanbaaz Khiladis set out on an adventure filled journey to face their biggest fears. After performing countless adrenaline-pumping stunts, fighting off the creepy crawlies, and unthinkable challenges, it is time for Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 10 to draw to a close. While every contestant had their share of thrill and life-altering experiences as they traversed a difficult path, the student number 1, Karishma Tanna, has emerged as the winner of this season. Contestants Karan Patel and Dharmesh Yelande were named first and second runners-up respectively. The season finale was studded with some power-packed stunts and performances by the finalists in the presence of host and action master Rohit Shetty.

One of the most stylish and glamorous contestants, Karishma Tanna showcased her fighting spirit and daredevilry on Khatron Ke Khiladi. Host Rohit Shetty appreciated her never-say-die attitude and gave her the title of student No 1. Not only did Karishma perform all the stunts with much grit but also entertained everyone with her romantic chemistry with the Bulgarian Gorilla. In the finale, too, Karishma stood her ground and fearlessly aced the Wrecking Ball task while emerging as the ultimate Khatron Ke Khiladi!



Karishma Tanna accepts the coveted trophy from Khatron Ke Khiladi host Rohit Shetty.

Karishma Tanna, after emerging as the winner of the season said, "Khatron Ke Khiladi has been an incredible journey for me, and I have never experienced so much adventure and thrill in my life. As I lifted the coveted trophy, the extraordinary journey and our good times spent in Bulgaria flashed in front of my eyes. I would like to thank my co-contestants and Rohit Shetty for giving me strength and motivating me to overcome my fears. Khatron Ke Khiladi has taught me a lot, and this experience will stay with me forever."

The grand finale of Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 10 was a grand affair wherein the contestants shared their lockdown experiences and performed some interesting tasks. Karan Patel demonstrated his diaper changing skills, Tejasswi Prakash cooked up a treat while Dharmesh was pranked when he boasted about his newfound hairstyling skills! The contestants were also conferred with dramatic awards. Karishma Tanna received an award for being Student number 1, Karan Patel for aborting maximum stunts and Tejasswi Prakash for her charm and quirkiness!

