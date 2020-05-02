Karishma Tanna turns baker amid lockdown

Actress Karishma Tanna has donned the baker's hat amid lockdown. Karishma took to Instagram Stories, where she shared a photograph of an orange cake. She wrote: "Orange cake made by me."

On Thursday, Karishma, who is known for her roles in TV shows like "Naagin", "Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi", "Naagarjuna: Ek Yodha" and "Qayamat Ki Raat", took to Instagram Stories, where she shared a photograph of a guitar and described it as her "new interest".

Recently, she also stunned her fans and followers by doing a complicated yoga pose.

On the work front, she is currently part of the action reality show "Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 10" (KKK 10), which has been shot in Bulgaria. The show also features actors Ada Khan, Amruta Khanvilkar Karan Patel, Shivin Narang, Tejashwi Prakash, Amruta Khanvilkar and Rani Chatterjee, along with comedian Balraj Syal, RJ Malishka and choreographer Dharmesh Yelande.

