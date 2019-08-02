Karisma Kapoor shares a throwback photo and it's hot hot hot!

bollywood

Karisma Kapoor, who is super active on social media, has shared a throwback picture of her holding a green chilly. Her caption for the photo will leave you in splits.

Karisma Kapoor poses with a green chilly. Pic/Karisma's Instagram account

Karisma Kapoor has been having the time of her life. From her extended London vacation to making news for her digital debut, Lolo sure knows how to live her best life. The actress recently shared a photo of herself holding what looks like a green chilly and smiling mischievously into the camera.

Karisma shared the photo on Instagram and captioned the photo in Hindi, "Tujhko mirchi lagi toh main kya karu?? [sic]" For everyone who isn't aware of what it means, these are the lyrics to her very popular song with Govinda from the movie Coolie No 1. Check out the cute picture!

How adorable does the elder Kapoor daughter look in this picture? Ranveer Singh responded to the picture with a bunch of hearts-in-eyes emojis. Some of her Instagram followers also commented on the photo. One of them reminisced about the good old days and wrote, "Me and my sister were discussing today how we wished the 90's actresses all started doing movies again with their then co-stars.. and my reaction was how I wished Karishma Kapoor came back with Govinda and Salman", while another commented, "Getting younger day by day".

The actress has recently returned from her London vacation where she spent many a sunny day with sister Kareena Kapoor Khan, nephew Taimur, and kids Samaira and Kiaan.

Speaking of her digital debut, Karisma will be seen in Ekta Kapoor's MentalHood. Karisma will be seen as Meira, a small-town mom who navigates through the jungle of Mumbai's moms. In an interview with IANS, Karisma Kapoor said: "It (acting) is ingrained in you. It is something that never goes away. I was waiting for something really interesting. It was out of my choice that I didn't do any film because my kids were very young. It was out of choice that I wanted to be at home with my family and children."

"They are excited that I am working again. I started working at a very young age. Everyone in my family has been an actor and contributed to this industry. I have grown up with a really strong work ethic, and I think that's hopefully gone down to my children as well," added the actress.

