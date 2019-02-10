Karisma Kapoor wants someone to remix "Tujhe Mirchi Lagi" from her film Coolie No 1

bollywood

Karisma Kapoor spoke about remixed films and songs at the sidelines of an event

Karisma Kapoor

Karisma Kapoor who was spotted on Wednesday evening unveiling Satya Paul's new spring/summer 2019 collection at Palladium in Mumbai, spoke about remixed films and songs at the sidelines of the event. When asked if she is aware of a Coolie No 1 remake, the actor said that while she does not have much information about it, she is excited to see it, if the film happens. As for her take on remixed songs, a growing trend in the industry, Karisma said, "I would love to see someone remix Tujhe Mirchi Lagi from my film Coolie No 1."

Notably, the inspiration for the actor's comments came from the sari that she was sporting from the label's latest range that draws heavily from Indian flowers and spices. Karisma was draped in a sari that had the 'mirchi' or chilli motif running throughout.

The actor took to her Instagram account and posted a picture of her draped in the sari as well. Speaking to the media at the launch, Kapoor said, "The collection is really vibrant and contemporary," adding, "Light and floral, the sari is ideal for young ladies."

The actor, known for films such as Raja Hindustani, Raja Babu and Coolie No 1, opined that Indian women look best in a sari, adding that the six-yard-drape is both classical and contemporary. "Sari is for all occasions," Karisma added

