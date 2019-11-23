Karisma Kapoor's web debut Mentalhood back to drawing board

Karisma Kapoor's web debut, Mentalhood, has been delayed by three months. Buzz is that producer Ekta Kapoor instructed director Karishma Kohli to rework the episodes on seeing the show's rough cut. "Ekta felt that the series lacked mainstream appeal. The team went back to the drawing board and they are currently re-shooting sequences. Earlier slated to drop mid-October, the show is likely to be ready by January," says a source.





ALTBalaji remained unavailable for comment.

