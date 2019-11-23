Karisma Kapoor's web debut Mentalhood back to drawing board
Ekta Kapoor felt that the series lacked mainstream appeal
Karisma Kapoor's web debut, Mentalhood, has been delayed by three months. Buzz is that producer Ekta Kapoor instructed director Karishma Kohli to rework the episodes on seeing the show's rough cut. "Ekta felt that the series lacked mainstream appeal. The team went back to the drawing board and they are currently re-shooting sequences. Earlier slated to drop mid-October, the show is likely to be ready by January," says a source.
ALTBalaji remained unavailable for comment.
Malaika Arora and Karisma Kapoor made a scintillating entry on the sets of Movie Masti with Maniesh Paul, a game show. The BFF duo opted for a rickshaw ride to make an entry and it left the audience cheering for more! All pictures/Yogen Shah
In picture: Malaika Arora posed for the shutterbugs as she arrived at the stage to perform games and have some fun with BFF Karisma Kapoor.
Zee TV's Movie Masti with Maniesh Paul, hosted by the lively Maniesh Paul, launched a couple of months back and it has garnered a lot of love and appreciation. The show brings together two Bollywood celebrities in every episode and explores their unexplored, 'flaw' some side as well as test their Bollywood quotient. This Sunday, 10th of November, the gorgeous Malaika Arora and the enchanting Karishma Kapoor will grace the show and we have to say it will be a laugh riot.
In picture: Karisma Kapoor waved at the audience as she reached on the sets of the game show with Malaika Arora.
Not only did they share some fun facts and trivia about their Bollywood journey, but they also made some surprising revelations that left the audience shocked. Remember the time when pictures of Malaika Arora buying fruits and vegetables went viral? It became the talk of the town and everyone wanted to know if she also bargains with the vendors like all of us and looks like we finally have the answer!
During all the fun-filled banter, Maniesh jokingly asked the golden question. He asked Malaika and Karisma whether they also hope for discounts while on a shopping spree.
In picture: Malaika Arora performs on the show.
Malaika got excited and said, "Yes, obviously I bargain with the vendors. In fact, I even bargained with my kid's birthday coordinator for a discount two days back. I value money and therefore, I asked for a big discount."
In picture: Karisma Kapoor performs on sets of Movie Masti with Maniesh Paul.
Unusually tight-lipped about her relationship with Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora let her guards down during an interaction with Neha Dhupia on the latter's chat show, No Filter Neha. "I'm all about a white wedding, [and have] always liked the [ concept] of bridesmaids. They would be my closest girl [friends]. my girl gang," Malaika Arora said.
Even though they frequent one another's Instagram posts, Arora revealed that Kapoor isn't particularly fond of her photography skills. "He thinks I do a crappy job of taking his pictures.
Sara Ali Khan and Rohit Shetty were also snapped on the sets of Movie Masti With Maniesh Paul in Mumbai suburbs.
On the professional front, Sara Ali Khan is currently shooting for Coolie No. 1 along with Varun Dhawan.
For the unversed, Govinda and Karisma Kapoor's brilliant performances in the original Coolie No. 1 has raised a bar high for the newbies, Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan!
The original film had a stellar cast of Kader Khan and Shakti Kapoor, and the remake will have Paresh Rawal and Rajpal Yadav, who are brilliant too.
Speaking about the remake, David Dhawan said in a media interaction, "After re-watching the original, I started working on the script. For six months, I wondered if I should make it or not. Finally, I decided to adapt it. It's actually a new film. I've worked on it for almost a year with the original writer Rumi Jaffery on the screenplay and Farhad Samji on the dialogue."
