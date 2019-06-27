Karnala Bird Sanctury closes portion of its park for Kingfisher bird

nature-wildlife

A notice has also been put up at the entrance of the park informing that the park will remain closed for tourists till July 15. The city-based bird enthusiasts and conservationists have welcomed the move taking by the forest department

Kingfisher bird. Pic/Sudhir Hasamnis

The Forest Department officials from the Karnala Bird Sanctuary near Panvel have closed the portion on Wednesday of the park for the tourists so that Oriental Dwarf Kingfisher bird can make its nest without any disturbance. The move has been praised among the wildlife fraternity

Naturalist and Birder Sagar Mahajan said, "We appreciate the decision taken by the forest department to prevent the entry of the tourists to Karnala Bird Sanctuary during the nesting and breeding season of the Oriental Dwarf Kingfisher bird. Many times it is seen that many tourists and some wildlife photographers rush towards the location where this charismatic and colorful bird comes for nesting and breeding. Because of the huge crowd and disturbance caused, the bird gets disturbed and sometimes it even does not return to the nest where chicks are there which is a very sad thing. I personally feel that the forest department should close the other locations or regulate them sustainably for the public."

According to bird experts, the nesting and breeding season of this bird species is from July to September and this is the time it visits areas in southwest India and it also forested patch in Mumbai and adjoining areas.

The notice that has been put up at the sanctuary states that, "In order to protect the natural habitat of the Oriental Dwarf Kingfisher bird as nesting and breeding season is going on, the entry of the tourists to the sanctuary has been closed till July 15 and those who are found entering the park illegally will face action as per the Wildlife Protection Act 1972."

Taking to mid-day Division Forest Officer (DFO) Arjun Mhase said, "During this season the Oriental Dwarf Kingfisher migrates to the forested patches in Mumbai and adjoining areas for the purpose of breeding and nesting. Over the years we saw that some over enthusiast photographers disturb these beautiful birds by going close to their nest to click pictures and this is something which was not good and so we have decided to close the portion of the Karnala bird sanctuary for tourists till July 15 where these birds visit for nesting and breeding purpose."

