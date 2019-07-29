Karnataka Assembly Speaker disqualifies 14 rebel MLAs under anti-defection law

national

Action reduces majority mark in Karnataka Assembly, paving the way for BJP to win trust vote smoothly today

Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar. File pic/PTI

Bengaluru: Karnataka Assembly Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar on Sunday disqualified 14 more rebel MLAs under the anti-defection law, an action that reduces the majority mark in the assembly and paves the way for the newly formed BJP government to win the trust vote smoothly on Monday.

Eleven Congress and three JD(S) MLAs faced the axe from the Speaker, who pronounced his ruling two days after Yediyurappa took the oath as chief minister after the collapse of the Congress-JDS coalition government. His action would have no bearing on the fate of the BJP government, as absence of the errant MLAs would reduce the effective strength of the House, making it a smooth affair for the BJP.

The absence of 20 MLAs—17 rebels, one MLA each from Congress, BSP and Independent—during the vote of confidence motion moved by the coalition government headed by H D Kumaraswamy had led to its downfall.

With the disqualification of 17 rebel MLAs on Sunday, the effective strength of the 224-member assembly excluding the Speaker, who has a casting vote in case of a tie, is 207. The magic figure required will be 104.

BJP along with the support of one independent has 106 members, Congress 66 (including nominated), JD(S) 34 and one BSP member, who has been expelled by the party for not voting for the Kumaraswamy government.

"I have used my judicial conscience... I am 100 per cent hurt" said the Speaker, when asked about his controversial decision on disqualification being called into question and allegations about his conduct in the entire issue. The Speaker's sudden move also comes with indications from the BJP that it was mulling moving a no-confidence against him if he doesn't voluntarily give up the post when the assembly meets on Monday.

I'm 100% confident: BSY

Meanwhile, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Sunday expressed confidence about proving the majority. He also said that the finance bill prepared by the previous Congress-JD(S) government would be tabled by him in the assembly on Monday, without any changes. "On Monday 100 per cent I will prove the majority," he told reporters.

104

No. of votes BJP need

207

Reduced strength of the Assembly

'Will move SC'

Disqualified JD(S) MLA A H Vishwanath said he and other aggrieved legislators would approach the Supreme Court for redressal on Monday. "The speaker has disqualified 20 members of the legislature on the grounds that they have not attended the House..." he said.

'MP Cong forged absent MLAs sign'

Days after two BJP MLAs voted in favour of the Kamal Nath government in Madhya Pradesh, BJP on Sunday accused the Congress of forging the signatures of 8 to 12 MLAs during voting on a bill, although they were "not present" in the Assembly.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates